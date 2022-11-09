Ben Olsen hired to coach MLS’s Houston Dynamo

HOUSTON (AP) — Ben Olsen has been hired as coach of Major League Soccer’s Houston Dynamo, two years after he left D.C. United. Olsen replaced Paulo Nagamura, who was fired on Aug. 8 and replaced by Dynamo 2 coach Kenny Bundy as senior team interim coach for the rest of the season. The Dynamo missed the playoffs for the fifth straight season, finishing 13th among 14 teams in the Western Conference with 10 wins, 18 losses and six draws. Olsen, 45, played for D.C. from 1998 to 2009 and was head coach from 2010-20.

