Atlético loses again in last league match before World Cup

MADRID (AP) — The World Cup break can’t come soon enough for Atlético Madrid. Atlético’s struggles continued with a 1-0 loss at Mallorca in the Spanish league. The result extended the team’s winless streak to five matches in all competitions. The latest setback dropped Diego Simeone’s team to sixth place going into the World Cup stoppage. Its last match before the break will be in the first round of the Copa del Rey on Saturday. Vedat Muriqi scored Mallorca’s winner from close range in the 16th minute. Atlético came close to equalizing in the 86th but Álvaro’s Morata’s powerful close-range shot was spectacularly saved by Mallorca goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.