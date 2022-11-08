Without ‘Kvara,’ Napoli gets 10th straight Serie A win

ROME (AP) — Napoli is still finding ways to win without its most exciting player. Dribbling wizard Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was out with back pain when Hirving Lozano scored one goal and set up another as the Serie A leader beat visiting Empoli 2-0 to extend its winning streak to 10 matches in the Italian league. The victory moved Napoli nine points clear of defending champion AC Milan with the Rossoneri visiting relegation-threatened Cremonese later. It also ended a three-match losing streak against Empoli in Serie A for Napoli. Udinese and Spezia drew 1-1 as both clubs extending their winless streaks in the league to seven matches.

