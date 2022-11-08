Rizzo, Bassitt turn down options, among 11 now free agents

LAS VEGAS (AP) — First baseman Anthony Rizzo became a free agent again when he declined his $16 million option with the New York Yankees for 2023. Mets pitcher Chris Bassitt declined his $19 million option with the New York Mets and followed rotation mates Jacob deGrom and Taijuan Walker into free agency. They were among 11 players who became free agents, raising the total to 151. About 33 more players are potentially eligible to go free by Thursday, joining a free agent class headed by Aaron Judge, Trea Turner and Dansby Swanson, deGrom, Carlos Correa and Xander Bogaerts.

