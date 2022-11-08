Reilly’s 23 points leads Sacred Heart over Hartford 77-70

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Joey Reilly scored 23 points to lead four in double-figure scoring and Sacred Heart beat Hartford 77-70 in a season opener. Aidan Carpenter added 15 points for the Pioneers. Nico Galette added 13 points and Raheem Solomon had 10. Briggs McClain had 24 points for Hartford. Pano Pavlidis added 14 points and nine rebounds. Kurtis Henderson had 12 points. Bryce Johnson’s free throw gave Sacred Heart a 61-60 lead midway through the second half, and the Pioneers led the rest of the way.

