New Auburn AD Cohen hits ground running in coaching search
By JOHN ZENOR
AP Sports Writer
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — New Auburn athletic director John Cohen publicly discussed his search for a new football coach for the first time. But Cohen didn’t get into where he was in the process or offer a timetable. He said at his introductory news conference that he is “going to make the right decision for this great institution.” Cohen was hired hours after Auburn President Chris Roberts fired Bryan Harsin. Harsin was 9-12 in less than two seasons. Running backs coach Carnell Williams is serving as interim coach.