Kraken win fifth straight, beat Predators 5-1

SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Eberle scored two of Seattle’s four goals in the first period including the first shot of the game, and the Kraken beat the Nashville Predators 5-1 for their fifth straight win. Seattle enjoyed a night of firsts, posting its first five-game win streak in franchise history and the first time scoring four goals in a period that didn’t include an empty-netter. Will Borgen and Andre Burakovsky also scored in the first period for Seattle, and Brandon Tanev added an empty-netter in the third. Martin Jones had 24 saves. Filip Forsberg scored his fifth of the season for Nashville, which snapped a two-game win streak.

