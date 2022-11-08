Oilers’ Kane cut on wrist by skate blade, taken to hospital

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Edmonton forward Evander Kane was cut on the left wrist by a skate blade and taken to the hospital with a frightening injury during the Oilers’ 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Oilers said Kane was in stable condition and scheduled to undergo a procedure Tuesday night. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenseman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon’s skate blade 3:27 into the second period. Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist for Edmonton.

