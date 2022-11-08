Johnson returns 2 years after collapse as K-State romps

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Keyontae Johnson scored 13 points in his first real action since collapsing during a game nearly two years ago, and Kansas State opened the season under new coach Jerome Tang with a 93-59 romp over UT Rio Grande Valley on Monday night. Nae’Qwan Tomlin and Markquis Nowell led the Wildcats with 14 points apiece. Tang took over the Wildcats’ program after serving as an assistant to Scott Drew at Baylor from 2003-22. Johnson, the Southeastern Conference’s preseason player of the year in 2020, transferred to Kansas State this summer after four years at Florida. He spent the past two recovering from a suspected heart condition that caused him to crash to the floor while coming out of a timeout in December 2020.

