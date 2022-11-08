Japan’s Endo leaves game unconscious ahead of World Cup

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Japan midfielder Wataru Endo has been stretchered off after being knocked unconscious in a collision while playing for Stuttgart in an incident which could make him doubtful for the World Cup. Endo collapsed to the ground after a clash of heads and needed lengthy medical treatment before he was stretchered off in the 82nd minute of Stuttgart’s 2-1 win over Hertha Berlin. The 29-year-old defensive midfielder is Stuttgart’s captain and has played 43 times for Japan. He was named in Japan’s World Cup squad last week.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.