Huskers, Bluejays get due in basketball in volleyball state

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The women’s basketball teams in Nebraska are showing it’s not just a volleyball state. The No. 22 Nebraska Cornhuskers of Lincoln and No. 21 Creighton Bluejays of Omaha entered the season both ranked in the Associated Press Top 25. Both won their season openers. The two schools are longtime fixtures in the national volleyball rankings. Nebraska is No. 4 and Creighton is No. 12 this week. Texas and Baylor are ranked in both sports. That makes Nebraska and the Lone Star State the only states with two Division I schools ranked in both sports.

