Hartford men’s basketball coach John Gallagher resigns

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Coach John Gallagher has resigned less than two years after leading the Hartford men’s basketball team to its first NCAA Tournament. Gallagher sent his resignation letter to the school a day before the first game of the season, which will be the school’s last at the Division I level. Gallagher said in his resignation letter that the school had consistently undermined the program “to the point where player safety and well-being has been jeopardized.” The university disputed Gallagher’s claims, saying they were “full of inaccuracies.”

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.