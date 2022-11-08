Finn throws late TD pass to lift Toledo over Ball St. 28-21

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Dequan Finn threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Jamal Turner with 1:18 remaining to give Toledo a 28-21 victory over Ball State. Finn led a 7-play, 50-yard drive for the game-winning score. John Paddock drove Ball State to the Toledo 47, but he was sacked and then threw and interception to end it. Finn was 21 of 38 for 301 yards passing and threw three touchdown passes. Jerjuan Newton and Devin Maddox also had a touchdown catch apiece for Toledo (7-3, 5-1 Mid-American Conference). Carson Steele ran for 198 yards and three touchdowns for Ball State (5-5, 2-4).

