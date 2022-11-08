Edey records another double-double, Purdue beats Milwaukee

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Fletcher Loyer scored 17 points with five 3-pointers, Zach Edey had 12 points, 17 rebounds and six blocks, and Purdue beat Milwaukee 84-53. Purdue made three 3-pointers in three minutes at the start of the second half to extend its lead to 52-22. The lead didn’t drop below 29 points the rest of the way. Brandon Newman scored 11 of his 16 points in the first half for Purdue, which won its 10th straight season opener. Braden Smith had seven steals to set a school record for a freshman and Edey recorded his 13th career double-double. BJ Freeman scored 19 points for Milwaukee, which beat Milwaukee School of Engineering 102-46 on Monday.

