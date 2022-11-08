Maryland opens Willard era with 71-49 win over Niagara

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Donta Scott scored 18 points, Jahmir Young added 14 and coach Kevin Willard won in his debut at Maryland with a 71-49 victory over Niagara in a season opener. Willard was named coach on March 21, 2022 after coaching Seton Hall the previous 12 seasons. Scott was 7 of 13 from the floor and made 4 of 5 3-pointers. It was his 95th career game and he is now 56 points shy of a career 1,000. Young was 5-of-10 shooting, grabbed seven rebounds and had four assists. Braxton Bayless scored 14 points to lead Niagara.

