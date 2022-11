Albany (N.Y.) defeats Immaculata 74-47

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — Justin Neely scored 16 points as Albany (N.Y.) beat Immaculata 74-47. Neely added nine rebounds for the Great Danes. Sarju Patel scored 11 points and added four steals. Aaron Reddish recorded 10 points. The Mighty Macs were led in scoring by Tim Schultice, who finished with seven points. Immaculata also got seven points and two blocks from Tyler Tillery. Albany plays Siena on the road on Saturday. Immaculata visits Delaware State on Thursday.

