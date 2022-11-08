30 years later boxer Jeff Fenech gets 4th weight class belt

Australian Jeff Fenech is finally joining an elite group of boxers to have won world titles in four weight divisions — more than 30 years after the fact. In 1991 at the Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas on a Mike Tyson undercard, judges declared his super featherweight bout with Ghana’s Azumah Nelson a draw. But Fenech has been awarded the title retroactively at a World Boxing Council convention in Acapulco, Mexico, where WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman formed a “special committee” to review the fight. The convention was told: “All the ring officials from all over the world score the bout in favor of Jeff Fenech,. The WBC board of governors approve the motion to crown Jeff Fenech to become a four-time world champion.”

