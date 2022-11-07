Williams leads Memphis with 17 in 76-67 win over Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — DeAndre Williams scored 17 points, and the Memphis Tigers never trailed in routing the Vanderbilt Commodores 76-67 in the season opener for both teams. These Tennessee programs separated by about 200 miles hadn’t played each other since 2005. Credit for scheduling the 14th game between these teams goes to the coaches who are both former NBA All-Stars. Memphis coach Penny Hardaway and his Tigers just ended an NCAA Tournament drought with their first berth since 2014 last March. Jerry Stackhouse coached Vanderbilt to its first winning season since 2016-17 and to the NIT quarterfinals.

