Washington outlasts Weber State 69-52 in season opener

SEATTLE (AP) — Keion Brooks Jr. scored 20 points, PJ Fuller added 10 points, and Washington overcame a sluggish, mistake-filled start to pull away for a 69-52 win over Weber State in the season opener for both teams. Brooks, a transfer from Kentucky, hit 6 of 15 shots and grabbed seven rebounds. He would have had an even bigger debut but was just 7 of 13 at the foul line. Keith Dinwiddie led Weber State with 14 points, 12 coming in the first half. Steven Verplancken added 12 points for the Wildcats. Washington used a pair of big runs to build an advantage the Wildcats couldn’t overcome.

