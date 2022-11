WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Daivien Williamson, Cameron Hildreth and Delaware transfer Andrew Carr each scored 14 points and Wake Forest posted a 71-59 win over Fairfield in the season opener. Wake Forest won 25 games a year ago, 19 more than it won in the 2020-21 season, and reached the third round of the NIT. Caleb Fields scored 14 points, Supreme Cook added 13 and TJ Long scored 11 off the bench to lead Fairfield.

