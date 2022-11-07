Villanova wins in 1st game without Wright; Neptune in charge

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — The No. 16 Villanova Wildcats beat La Salle 81-68 and won their first game under coach Kyle Neptune. Neptune replaced Jay Wright in the wake of the Hall of Fame coach’s sudden retirement. Caleb Daniels scored 24 points and Eric Dixon had 20 for the Wildcats. Josh Nickelberry led the Explorers with 22 points. La Salle lost in coach Fran Dunphy’s first game back since he came out of retirement. Dunphy also had lengthy, successful coaching stints at Penn and Temple and was coaxed out of retirement to lead the program where he was a star player.

