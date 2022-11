PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Cam Spencer scored 17 points and Aundre Hyatt had a double-double and Rutgers beat Columbia 75-35 in a season opener. Spencer went 3 for 5 from 3-point range, collected six steals and distributed five assists against a single turnover. Hyatt scored 12 points and had 10 rebounds. Zine Eddine Bedri led Columbia with eight points and five rebounds.

