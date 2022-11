KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Luis Kortright scored 15 points off of the bench to help lead Quinnipiac over Rhode Island 67-62. Kortright also added five rebounds and five steals for the Bobcats. Ike Nweke added 13 points while shooting 6 of 13 from the field. The Rams were led in scoring by Ishmael Leggett, who finished with 14 points and three steals. Quinnipiac went into halftime ahead of Rhode Island 34-31. Nweke put up 10 points in the half.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.