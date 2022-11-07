Phelps scores 28 as SMU defeats Texas A&M Commerce 76-60
DALLAS (AP) — Zhruic Phelps scored 28 points as SMU beat Texas A&M-Commerce 77-60 in a season opener. The Lions were led by Kalen Williams, who posted 13 points.
