Owens’ double-double sparks No. 18 Baylor women past Lamar

WACO, Texas (AP) — Jaden Owens had a career-high 12 assists to go with 11 points for her first career double-double and No. 18 Baylor pulled away for an 88-50 season-opening win over Lamar. Missouri transfer Aijha Blackwell and freshman Bella Fontleroy both added 17 points for the Bears, who used a 7-0 run early in the second quarter and a 9-0 late to go up 47-31 at halftime. Akasha Davis led the Cardinals with 13 points and eight rebounds.

