No. 8 Iowa State women roll past Cleveland State, 87-54

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Ashley Joens had 28 points, 11 rebounds and five assists, and the No. 8 Iowa State women opened the season with a 87-54 rout of Cleveland State. A preseason All-American, Joens nearly recorded a double-double in the first half with 24 points and nine boards. She has 50 career double-doubles. The entire Cleveland State roster had a combined 20 points at halftime. Iowa State held the Vikings to 26.2% shooting and forced 19 turnovers. Gabriella Smith led Cleveland State with 16 points.

