No. 24 Dayton shakes off rust, beats Lindenwood 73-46

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Mustapha Amzil scored 14 points, DaRon Holmes II and R.J. Blakney each had 13 and No. 24 Dayton beat Lindenwood 73-46 in a sluggish opener for both teams. Dayton was without injured point guard Malachi Smith and didn’t play particularly well until late, but it had a large margin for error against Lindenwood, which was playing its first game after moving up to Division I. Kobe Elvis and Mike Sharavjamts each had 10 points for the Flyers, and Toumani Camara had 11 rebounds. Chris Childs had 15 points for the Lions, who shot 33% from the field.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.