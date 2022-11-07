No. 22 Nebraska women cruise past Omaha in opener 100-36

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Isabelle Bourne scored 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds as No. 22 Nebraska opened the season with a 100-36 win over Omaha. Allison Weidner added 19 points and nine rebounds, and South Dakota transfer Maddy Krull had 18 points with four 3-pointers for Nebraska. Alexis Markowski added 13 points and eight rebounds and Jaz Shelley had 10 assists. Annika Stewart scored 10 points as the Cornhuskers shot over 56%. Elena Pilakouta had 10 points and eight rebounds for the Mavericks, who shot just 21%. Nineteen turnovers turned into 25 Nebraska points.

