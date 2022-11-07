No. 20 Oregon women open with 100-57 win over Northwestern

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Freshman Grace VanSlooten scored 20 points and No. 20 Oregon downed Northwestern 100-57 to start the season. It was Oregon’s 10th straight season-opening win, and ninth straight under coach Kelly Graves. Jennah Isai added 17 for the Ducks, who went 20-12 overall last season and advanced to the NCAA Tournament but lost in the first round. Te-Hina PaoPao finished with 15 points and six rebounds. Caileigh Walsh had 15 points and six rebounds for Northwestern.

