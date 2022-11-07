No. 1 Tar Heels hold down UNCW in opening win

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Caleb Love and RJ Davis scored 17 points apiece and No. 1 North Carolina began a season of grand expectations by pulling away from UNC Wilmington in a 69-56 victory Monday night. Armando Bacot added 16 points and nine rebounds for the Tar Heels, who were perhaps most impressive at the defensive end. UNCW shot just 29.8 % from the field. The Tar Heels, who were the NCAA tournament runner-up last season, began the new season with the top ranking for the first time in seven years. Trazarien White scored 19 points for UNCW, which was faced a top-ranked team for the first time in program history.

