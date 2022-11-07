Newcomer Michael Jones leads Stanford to season-opening win

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Michael Jones, Stanford’s first graduate transfer in program history, scored a career-high 31 points and the Cardinal endured Pacific’s second-half rally for an 88-78 victory in a season opener Monday.

Jones, who had a career game-high of 29 points during his three seasons at Davidson, was 9 of 15 from the floor and 10 of 12 from the line. Maxime Raynaud added 22 points on 9-of-11 shooting with nine rebounds and Brandon Angel had 10 points. The Cardinal shot 60%.

Jordan Ivy-Curry scored 23 points with Donovan Williams adding 17 for the Tigers, who brought in seven transfers and one true freshman this season.

Stanford increased a 12-point first half lead to 19 to open the second half. Moe Odum scored the first five points in an 16-2 run to get the Tigers within three with seven minutes remaining. The Cardinal clung to the lead and pulled away with a 6-0 spurt for a 12-point edge with a minute left.

Stanford returns eight of its top nine rotation players including top scorer Spencer Jones (12.0), though he missed the opener with a lower-body injury and is considered day-to-day.

Stanford has won 19 straight in the series with the last defeat coming in 1933-34

