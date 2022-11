WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Tyler Nelson had 16 points in Navy’s 74-59 victory against William & Mary in a season opener. Nelson shot 6 for 9, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Midshipmen. Sean Yoder added 14 points while shooting 6 for 13, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc, and he also had nine rebounds. The Tribe were led in scoring by Noah Collier, who finished with 17 points, eight rebounds, two steals and three blocks.

