Matthews, Mitchell, Stevenson lead WVU over Mount St. Mary’s

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Emmitt Matthews scored 15 points, Tre Mitchell added 13 and West Virginia beat Mount St. Mary’s 76-58 in their season opener. South Carolina transfer Erik Stevenson overcame early foul trouble to finish with 10 points for West Virginia. Matthews spent his first three seasons at West Virginia before transferring to Washington a year ago. He returned to West Virginia this season and made his 99th career start Monday night. Matthews dunked on consecutive possessions midway through in the second half to put the Mountaineers ahead 44-29. Mount St. Mary’s got no closer than 11 points the rest of the game. Jalen Benjamin led Mount St. Mary’s with 18 points.

