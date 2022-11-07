King hits 9 3s, No. 13 Virginia Tech women roll 101-45

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Cayla King made a school record nine 3-pointers and scored a career-high 33 points, All-American Elizabeth Kitley added 17 points and No. 13 Virginia Tech rolled over Mount St. Mary’s 101-45 in the season opener. Virginia Tech never trailed thanks to King’s opening 3-pointer and after Mount St. Mary’s answered with a basket the Hokies reeled off 20 straight. King had two more 3s and eight points in the run and Kayanna Traylor scored five. A 12-0 run in the second quarter, starting and ending with a Georgia Amoore 3-pointer, had the lead at 37-20 and it was 43-19 at the half. Michaela Harrison scored 15 points for Mount St. Mary’s.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.