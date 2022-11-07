Jenkins puts up 19, Iona knocks off Pennsylvania 78-50

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Daniss Jenkins scored 19 points as Iona beat Pennsylvania 78-50 in a season opener. Quinn Slazinski scored 16 points and Nelly Junior Joseph finish with 13 points and 10 rebounds for Iona. Jordan Dingle led the way for the Quakers with 16 points. George Smith added 10 points and Max Lorca-Lloyd had nine points, 14 rebounds and three blocks. These two teams both play Friday. Iona visits Hofstra while Pennsylvania visits Missouri.

