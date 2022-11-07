Jans wins in debut; Mississippi St. beats Texas A&M-CC 63-44

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Tolu Smith scored 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and coach Chris Jans won in his Mississippi State debut, a 63-44 season-opening victory over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. Jans previously coached at New Mexico State, where he led the Aggies from 2017-2022. Smith shot 8 of 10 from the floor and added three assists. It was the 14th career double-double for the senior forward. Shakeel Moore added 11 points for the Bulldogs. Terrion Murdix scored 10 points to lead Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. The Islanders missed 14 of their last 17 shots from the field and shot just 21% overall in the second half.

