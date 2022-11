IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Tony Perkins scored 16 points and led all five Iowa starters into double-figure scoring as the Hawkeyes opened the season with a 89-58 win over Bethune-Cookman. The Hawkeyes won their 12th consecutive season opener and their first meeting with the Wildcats. Zion Harmon came off the bench to lead Bethune-Cookman with 15 points and seven assists.

