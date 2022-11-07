Giants S McKinney out a few weeks with bye week hand injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants star safety Xavier McKinney injured a hand while on vacation in Mexico during the bye week and will miss a few weeks. McKinney tweeted about the injury Monday and the Giants confirmed the tweet. McKinney said he injured a hand while taking a guided sight-seeing tour on ATVs. He said he will be sidelined for a few weeks and hopes to get back as quickly as possible. The Giants didn’t know which hand McKinney hurt. The Giants have a 6-2 record and will face the Houston Texans on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

