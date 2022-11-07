French building group summoned over Qatar working conditions

French construction group Vinci says one of its units has been summoned by an investigating judge to answer charges it did not respect the rights of migrant workers who were hired to build infrastructure for the World Cup in Qatar. The charges relate to a complaint dating back to 2015 that was filed by French advocacy group Sherpa. The hearing by the Nanterre investigating judge has been set for Wednesday. Sherpa said that it collected testimonies on the alleged appalling working conditions on some of the construction sites operated by Vinci’s subsidiary, which included working in searing heat with insufficient water, the withholding of passports, or the lack of access to showers in accommodation.

