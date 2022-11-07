EXPLAINER: Carbon ‘offsets’ for World Cup in Qatar

WASHINGTON (AP) — Qatar has said the upcoming FIFA 2022 World Cup soccer tournament it’s hosting will be the first to be ‘carbon-neutral.’ In theory, that means the tournament’s effect on the climate will be trivial. It’s a bold claim for a country that spent the past 12 years building seven new stadiums, hotels, high-rises and roads for the event. Key to Qatar’s plan are carbon offsets intended to cancel out the greenhouse gases emitted during the monthlong tournament and before that, the construction it took to get here. A look at how carbon credit arrangements work.

