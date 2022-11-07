Skip to Content
Edwards helps Loyola Chicago beat Fairleigh Dickson in OT

CHICAGO (AP) — Sheldon Edwards’ 19 points, including a buzzer-beating jump to force overtime, helped Loyola Chicago defeat Fairleigh Dickinson 88-82 to open the season. Edwards, standing at the foul line, took a long out-of-bounds pass from Tom Welch, then hit a turnaround fadeaway to tie the game at 77. The play came after Demetre Roberts made a pair of free throws for Knights with 1.8 seconds left. Roberts led the way for the Knights with 22 points and four assists.

