Correa formally opts out as Twins let Sanó, Bundy, Archer go

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa has formally opted out of his contract to become a free agent. The MLB Players’ Association made the announcement. The decision was widely expected since the day Correa signed with the Twins after the lockout for $35.1 million in 2022. That was the highest annual average salary for an infielder in history. The Twins also announced they will decline contract options on starting pitchers Chris Archer and Dylan Bundy and first baseman Miguel Sanó. Right-hander Sonny Gray will be back in Minnesota’s rotation. His $12.7 million option was exercised on his 33rd birthday.

