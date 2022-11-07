Clark leads No. 4 Iowa past Southern, 87-34, in opener

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark scored 20 points as No. 4 Iowa opened the season with an 87-34 win over Southern on Monday night. Clark, a junior guard who was a unanimous Associated Press preseason All-American, shook off a couple of early injuries to finish with a 6 of 10 shooting night. Clark, who led the nation in assists last season, had just one assist in the game but had nine rebounds. She played just 20 minutes. Iowa center Monika Czinano, back for a fifth season after leading the nation in field-goal percentage the last two seasons, was 3 of 4 from the field, playing just 21 minutes.

