Clark, Beekman spark No. 18 Virginia past NC Central 73-61
By HANK KURZ Jr.
AP Sports Writer
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Kihei Clark and Reece Beekman sparked a 15-2 second-half run and No. 18 Virginia surged past North Carolina Central 73-61 after blowing a 16-point, first-half lead. The point guards took charge when a 31-15 lead evaporated into a crowd-silencing 44-43 deficit with just over 14 minutes to play. Clark’s 3-pointer, Beekman’s steal, dunk and following 3-pointer got the Cavaliers back on track. Armaan Franklin led Virginia with 21 points. Justin Wright had 20 points and Eric Boone 18 for the Eagles.