Bergeron leads Bruins to 3-1 win over slumping Blues
By DOUG ALDEN
Associated Press
BOSTON (AP) — Patrice Bergeron scored a power-play goal with 7:15 remaining and the Boston Bruins beat the slumping St. Louis Blues 3-1. Trent Frederic and Jake DeBrusk also scored for Boston, and Brad Marchand had two assists. Linus Ullmark finished with 25 saves as the Bruins improved to 7-0-0 at home and won for the eighth time in nine games overall. Brayden Schenn scored and Jordan Binnington had 34 saves in the Blues’ seventh straight loss — all in regulation.