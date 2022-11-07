Beran, Buie lead Northwestern’s rout of Chicago State 85-54

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Robbie Beran scored a career-high 20 points, Boo Buie added 16 points and Northwestern opened the season with an 85-54 rout of Chicago State. Beran, who averaged 6.4 points per game last season, shot 4-for-8 from the field, including 2-of-3 3-pointers, and made 10 of 11 free throws. He had seven rebounds. Buie, the fifth-leading returning scorer in the Big Ten after averaging 14.1 points per game last season, had seven rebounds and six assists. Ty Berry had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Wildcats and Chase Audige added 13 points and nine assists.

