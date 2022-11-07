Basile impresses, Virginia Tech wallops Delaware St. 95-57

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Grant Basile poured in 30 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in his Virginia Tech debut, leading the Hokies to a 95-57 romp past Delaware State in a season opener. A senior transfer from Wright State, Basile hit 12 of 16 from the field, including 6-of-9 from behind the 3-point arc, and is widely seen as the replacement for two-time All-Atlantic Coast Conference forward Keve Aluma. Khyrie Staten and Brandon Stone scored 16 and 15 points, respectively, to lead Delaware State.

