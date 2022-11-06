USF coach Jeff Scott fired, a day after 54-28 loss to Temple

TAMPA Fla. (AP) — South Florida coach Jeff Scott has been fired, one day after his team gave up 621 yards of offense in a 54-28 loss to Temple that dropped him to 4-26 at the school. Special teams coordinator Daniel Da Prato will be the interim coach for the remainder of the season. South Florida is 1-8 this season, 0-5 in the American Athletic Conference. Scott joined USF after serving five years as the co-offensive coordinator at Clemson, which went 70-5 over the stretch. Defensive coordinator Bob Shoop was also fired. Co-defensive coordinator Ernie Sims will take over for Shoop.

