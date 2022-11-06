Sarri’s Lazio beats Mourinho’s Roma 1-0 in Rome derby

ROME (AP) — José Mourinho and Maurizio Sarri are going in opposite directions in their second seasons in the Italian capital. Roma is struggling to meet the higher expectations produced in Mourinho’s first term when the Giallorossi won the inaugural edition of the Europa Conference League. Lazio is on the upswing as Sarri’s squad fine-tunes his intricate passing schemes. The difference was evident in the Rome derby when Sarri’s Lazio edged Mourinho’s Roma 1-0 to leapfrog its city rival and move up to third place in Serie A. Felipe Anderson scored in the first half for Lazio. Fiorentina, Bologna and Monza also won. Juventus was hosting Inter Milan later,

