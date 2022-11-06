More boos for Atlético Madrid after another setback

MADRID (AP) — Another setback, another round of boos for Atlético Madrid. Atlético’s fans appear to be running out of patience with Diego Simeone’s team and expressed their disapproval after a 1-1 home draw against 10-man Espanyol in the Spanish league on Sunday. The result extended Atlético’s winless streak to four matches in all competitions. João Félix came off the bench to salvage the draw with a 78th-minute equalizer after the visitors had opened the scoring through Sergi Darder in the 62nd. Espanyol played a man down from the 28th after defender Leandro Cabrera was sent off with a straight red card for a foul on Atlético forward Álvaro Morata.

